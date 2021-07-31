HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has re-invited applications for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Attendant, Supervisor Female, Supervisor Female (Graduate) and Sub-Inspector General. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HSSC 15/2019 Recruitment from July 31 – August 16, 2021 by visiting the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission — hssc.gov.in.Also Read - Oil India recruitment 2021: No Written Test Needed, Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 115 Posts. Check Walk-in-Interview Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,322 vacancies in different departments of Haryana government. Candidates can check all the relevant information such as, educational qualification, required experience, selection procedure for the vacancies, advertised through the HSSC Recruitment 2021 for 4,322 Vacancies Notification (15/2019), below. Also Read - Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 81000, Application Process Begins From Aug 4 On rrc-wr.com | Details Here

HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications – 31 July 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application -16 August 2021

Closing Date for Fee Submission – 18 August 2021 Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2021: Application Process For Managerial Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at coalindia.in

HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector – 433 Posts

Health Department

Post Dental Hygienist – 29

Post Laboratory Technician – 307

Laboratory Attendant – 28

MPHW – 565

Pharmacist – 92

Radiographer – 197

B. Health Visitor – 8

Ophthalmic Assistant – 66

Operation Theatre Assistant – 100

Staff Nurse – 1584

Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant – 546

Women & Child Development

Supervisor – 76

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL)

Junior System Engineer – 126

Post Clerk – 23

Post Welfare Organiser – 77

Divisional/Revenue Accountant of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN)

Revenue Accountant – 42 Posts

Cooperative Societies, Haryana

Sub Inspector – 409 Posts

Employees State Insurance Health Care Haryana

Staff Nurse – 24 Posts

MPHW – 23 Posts

HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: Check official notification

HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: How to Apply for HSSC Jobs 2019

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format via online mode through www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Haryana Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply online