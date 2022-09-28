HSSC Hiring: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications from candidates for TGT posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the TGT posts through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the application process will open on October 5 and will end on October 26, 2022.Also Read - Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Apply For 26,000 Group C Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 posts in the organisation. Also Read - HSSC Admit Card 2021 For These Posts to Release Soon; Know Expected Date

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Vacancy Details

TGT English: 1751 Posts

TGT Home Science: 79 Posts

TGT Music: 11 Posts

TGT Physical Education: 1067 Posts

TGT Arts: 1703 Posts

TGT Sanskrit: 926 Posts

TGT Science: 1531 Posts

TGT Urdu: 121 Posts

TGT Hindi: 106 Posts

TGT Social Studies: 83 Posts

Selection Process

The written examination marks percentage is 95 percent and 5 percent socio-economic criteria and experience. Syllabus for written examination (95%) will be issued later on whose details will be available on website.

Application Fees