IAF AFCAT 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the online application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac. Applicants can apply till 5:00 PM of June 30, 2022. According to the official notice, the AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. "Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination," reads the official notice. The examination will be held in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 7:30 AM. The afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 PM.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: Flying Branch: Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and (a) Graduation with a minimum of three years of degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Candidates who want to fill AFCAT 2022 application form can check the education qualification, age limit, and other related details from the official notification shared below.

IAF AFCAT 2022 Age Limit

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: Candidates must be 20 to 24 years as on 01 July 2023 i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003 (both dates inclusive). Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003 (both dates inclusive).

IAF AFCAT 2022 Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 250 as an examination fee. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will beaccepted towards payment of the examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

IAF AFCAT 2022 How to Apply?

Aspirants for IAF are required to apply online by using the link careerindianairforce.cdac.in, or afcat.cdac.in. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for online registration.