IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian against the advertisement number 03/2021/DR. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7-13 August, 2021, reported Jagran Josh website.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 282 vacancies for the post of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter and other posts of Civilian category. For further details on the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details, please read below.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date of application submission: 7 September, i.e. 30 days from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 -13 August, 2021.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Group C Civilian – 282 Posts

HQ Maintenance Command – 153 Posts

HQ Eastern Air Command – 32 Posts

HQ South Western Air Command -11 Posts

Independent Units – 1 Post

Cook (Ordinary Grade)- 5 Posts

Mess Staff – 9 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff – 18 Posts

Housekeeping Staff – 15 Posts

Hindi Typist – 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk – 10 Posts

Store Keeper – 3 Posts

Carpenter – 3 Posts

Painter – 1 Post

Suptd (Store) – 5 Posts

Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver – 3 Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Superintendent – Graduate from a recognized University.

LDC – 12th class from a recognized board.

Store Keeper – 12th class or equivalent.

Cook (Ordinary Grade) – Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, Housekeeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Hindi Typist – 12th passed from a recognized Board.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Between 18 to 25 years

How to apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported documents will be submitted to the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post. Applications sent through registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (till 7 September, 2021) from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.