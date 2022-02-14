IARI-ICAR Exam Dates 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute(IARI) has announced the examination dates for the posts of Technician(T1) on its website. Candidates planning to appear in the exams can check the exam schedule from the official website, iari.res.in. According to the official notification, the ICAR-Technician exam will be held on February 28, March 2, March 4, and March 5, 2022.Also Read - NRL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Posts at nrl.co.in | Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

The official notice issued by ICAR reads, ”With reference to the notification no. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021, the online examination for the post of Technician(T-1) is scheduled to be conducted on 28th February , 2nd March, 4th March and 5th March 2022. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information.” Also Read - KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For These Posts to Begin on Feb 22; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

IARI-ICAR Exam Dates 2022: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website of IARI, iari.res.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ” Online Examination for the post of Technician(T-1) (Final Exam Date) ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. A new PDF will open. The PDF will have the relevant details.

Save, Download and take a printout of the pdf for future reference.

The Institute will soon release the ICAR Admit Card on the website. The exams are scheduled to be held in an online mode. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 950 Assistant Posts; Apply Online at rbi.org.in