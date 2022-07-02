IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel(IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Clerk under various banks in India. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of— ibps.in till —July 21, 2022. The registration process has started on July 01, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6035 clerk posts will be filled.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Register For 62 Assistant Professor Posts Till July 22| Read Details Here

"The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 & October 2022," reads the official notice.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

1 On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates July 01 to July 21 2 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) July 21, 2022 3 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training August 2022 August, 2022 4 Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary August, 2022 5 Online Examination – Preliminary September, 2022 6 Result of Online exam – Preliminary September/ October 2022 7 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main September/October, 2022 8 Online Examination – Main October, 2022 9 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS Clerk Vacancy Details

Andaman & Nicobar 4 Madhya Pradesh 309 Andhra Pradesh 209 Maharashtra 775 Arunachal Pradesh 14 Manipur 4 Assam 157 Meghalaya 6 Bihar 281 Mizoram 4 Chandigarh 12 Nagaland 4 Chhattisgarh 104 Odisha 126 Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Daman & Diu 1 Puducherry 2 Delhi 295 Punjab 407 Goa 71 Rajasthan 129 Gujarat 304 Sikkim 11 Haryana 138 Tamil Nadu 288 Himachal Pradesh 91 Telangana 99 Jammu & Kashmir 35 Tripura 17 Jharkhand 69 Uttar Pradesh 1089 Karnataka 358 Uttrakhand 19 Kerala 70 West Bengal 528 Lakshadweep 5 Total

6035

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalentqualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, and age limit from the official website given below.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check List of Participating Banks

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Union Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Indian Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank.

IBPS Clerk Age Limit

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 28 years

IBPS Clerk Selection Process

Candidates will be called for 2 rounds:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)

For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS ibps.in till July 21, 2022.