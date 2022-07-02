IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel(IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Clerk under various banks in India. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ibps.in till July 21, 2022. The registration process has started on July 01, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6035 clerk posts will be filled.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Register For 62 Assistant Professor Posts Till July 22| Read Details Here

"The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 & October 2022," reads the official notice.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

1On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidatesJuly 01 to July 21
2Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)July 21, 2022
3Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training August 2022August, 2022
4Download of call letters for Online examination – PreliminaryAugust, 2022
5Online Examination – Preliminary September, 2022
6Result of Online exam – PreliminarySeptember/ October 2022
7Download of Call letter for Online exam – MainSeptember/October, 2022
8Online Examination – MainOctober, 2022
9Provisional AllotmentApril 2023

IBPS Clerk Vacancy Details

Andaman & Nicobar4Madhya Pradesh309
Andhra Pradesh209Maharashtra775
Arunachal Pradesh14Manipur4
Assam157Meghalaya6
Bihar281Mizoram4
Chandigarh12Nagaland4
Chhattisgarh104Odisha126
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Daman & Diu		1Puducherry2
Delhi295Punjab407
Goa71Rajasthan129
Gujarat304Sikkim11
Haryana138Tamil Nadu288
Himachal Pradesh91Telangana99
Jammu & Kashmir35Tripura17
Jharkhand69Uttar Pradesh1089
Karnataka358Uttrakhand19
Kerala70West Bengal528
Lakshadweep5Total
6035

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalentqualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, and age limit from the official website given below.

Download IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check List of Participating Banks

  • Bank of Baroda
  • Canara Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • UCO Bank
  • Bank of India
  • Central Bank of India
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Indian Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank.

Apply Online For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 

IBPS Clerk Age Limit

  • Minimum: 20 years
  • Maximum: 28 years

IBPS Clerk Selection Process

Candidates will be called for 2 rounds:

  • IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022
  • IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)
  • For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS ibps.in till July 21, 2022.