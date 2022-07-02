IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel(IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Clerk under various banks in India. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of— ibps.in till —July 21, 2022. The registration process has started on July 01, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6035 clerk posts will be filled.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Register For 62 Assistant Professor Posts Till July 22| Read Details Here
“The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 & October 2022,” reads the official notice. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 14 Posts Till July 7| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
|1
|On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates
|July 01 to July 21
|2
|Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)
|July 21, 2022
|3
|Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training August 2022
|August, 2022
|4
|Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary
|August, 2022
|5
|Online Examination – Preliminary
| September, 2022
|6
|Result of Online exam – Preliminary
|September/ October 2022
|7
|Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main
|September/October, 2022
|8
|Online Examination – Main
|October, 2022
|9
|Provisional Allotment
|April 2023
IBPS Clerk Vacancy Details
|Andaman & Nicobar
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|309
|Andhra Pradesh
|209
|Maharashtra
|775
|Arunachal Pradesh
|14
|Manipur
|4
|Assam
|157
|Meghalaya
|6
|Bihar
|281
|Mizoram
|4
|Chandigarh
|12
|Nagaland
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|104
|Odisha
|126
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Daman & Diu
|1
|Puducherry
|2
|Delhi
|295
|Punjab
|407
|Goa
|71
|Rajasthan
|129
|Gujarat
|304
|Sikkim
|11
|Haryana
|138
|Tamil Nadu
|288
|Himachal Pradesh
|91
|Telangana
|99
|Jammu & Kashmir
|35
|Tripura
|17
|Jharkhand
|69
|Uttar Pradesh
|1089
|Karnataka
|358
|Uttrakhand
|19
|Kerala
|70
|West Bengal
|528
|Lakshadweep
|5
|Total
|6035
IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria
A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalentqualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, and age limit from the official website given below. Also Read - ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 876 Apprentice Posts at pb.icf.gov.in| Check Stipend, Eligibility Here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Check List of Participating Banks
- Bank of Baroda
- Canara Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- UCO Bank
- Bank of India
- Central Bank of India
- Punjab National Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Indian Bank
- Punjab & Sind Bank.
IBPS Clerk Age Limit
- Minimum: 20 years
- Maximum: 28 years
IBPS Clerk Selection Process
Candidates will be called for 2 rounds:
- IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022
- IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)
- For all others: Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IBPS ibps.in till July 21, 2022.