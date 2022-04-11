IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS will close the registration process for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services) on April 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the Bank —ibps.in. Note, that the jobs are available purely on a contract basis. According to the official notification, “Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained.” The online registration process for the IBPS Recruitment has commenced on March 24, 2022. A total of 01 post will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Apply From Today

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Closure of registration of application: April 13, 2022

Last date for printing your application: April 13, 2022

Closure for editing application details: April 13, 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Division Head (Technology Support Services) – on contract: 01 post

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have a Bachelor/ Master's Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele communication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology / Computer Applications and/ or equivalent. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies). One can also check the official notification for more details.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Shortlisting & Interview.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of ibps.in before April 13, 2022.