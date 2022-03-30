IBPS Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services). Those candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, age limit through the official website —ibps.in. The candidate must note that the job is available purely on a contract basis.Also Read - TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 7301 Posts on tnpsc.gov.in| Check Details Here

The registration process has commenced on March 24, 2022. The online application form for the post of Division Head (Technology Support Services) will end on April 13, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Posts at drdo.gov.in | Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online registration began: March 24, 2022

The online registration end: April 13, 2022

Vacancy Details

Division Head (Technology Support Services) On Contract: 01 post

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele communication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications and/ or equivalent. (From a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies) Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Attention! Registration Process For 36 Posts Ends March 30 | Know How To Apply

Age Limit: Not exceeding 61 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1961(date inclusive)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Selection Process: Shortlisting & Interview

Annual CTC (as per present policy): Rs.25 Lakhs (approx.)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?