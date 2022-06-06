IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) on Monday released the IBPS RRB Notification 2022 for the Group A-Officers(Scale I, II, III) and Group B-Office Assistant (multipurpose) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the Bank’s official website, ibps.in. The registration process will begin tomorrow, June 07, 2022. Applicants can apply till June 27, 2022. Before registering online, candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully and follow the instructions mentioned therein.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 641 Posts Ends Tomorrow| Check Salary, Application Link Here

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application & Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges: June 07 to 27, 2022.

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 18 to 23, 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: August, 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: September 2022

Online Examination – Main / Single: September/October

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

"Candidates, intending to apply for CRP RRB – XI should ensure that they fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria on the stipulated date as specified in the detailed notification issued and hosted on authorised website by IBPS," reads the short notification. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of examination. The interviews for recruitment of Group "A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?