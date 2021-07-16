IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: The Finance Ministry has in a statement said that the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 exams will now be held in 13 regional languages including Hindi and English. “With a view to provide a level playing field to the local youths for availing employment opportunities, the Centre in 2019 decided that for recruitment of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I in RRBs, the examination will be held in 13 regional languages including Konkani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English,” the Finance Ministry said.Also Read - Neighbourhood First Policy: Sitharaman Launches BHIM-UPI Services in Bhutan

As per updates from the Ministry, now the IBPS RRB recruitment exams will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. So far these exams were being been conducted only in two languages, that is, English and Hindi.

As these Regional Rural Banks are serving people in rural areas of the country, knowing the regional language will be a plus point and will offer an opportunity to local youth to join the workforce.

However, the Finance Ministry made it clear that the change will be applicable only for RRB recruitments while for other banks, the mode of recruitment will remain unchanged for now.

“In order to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local/regional languages, a Committee has been constituted to look into the matter in its entirety. The Committee will give its recommendations within 15 days,” the ministry added.

In the statement, the finance ministry said that there is an increasing demand to hold the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) exam for recruitment in regional languages.

In the meantime, the IBPS said that the online registrations for the IBPS recruitment exam have been put on hold and the exams for both the preliminary and main exams have been suspended till further notice. The IBPS RRB preliminary exams were scheduled to be held on August 28, August 29, and September 4 while the main exam round was set to be conducted on October 31.