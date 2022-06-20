IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IPBS) will end the registration process for Officers and Office Assistant posts on June 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IPBS at ibps.in. As per the official notification, the application process has started on June 07, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8106 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Apply For 26,000 Group C Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

“Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group “A”-Officers(Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI),” reads IBPS in official notification. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Master’s Degree Holders Can Apply For 24 Posts; Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening date of Registration process: June 07, 2022

Closing Date of Registration Process: June 27, 2022

Vacancy Details

Post Name Gen EWS OBC SC ST Total Office Assistant 1969 415 1007 704 388 4483 Officer Scale I 1137 255 681 410 193 2676 General Banking Officer Scale II 325 69 197 103 51 745 IT Officer Scale II 30 03 12 06 06 57 Chartered Accountant Scale II CA 14 0 03 02 0 19 Law Officer II 15 01 02 0 0 18 Treasury Officer Scale II 09 0 01 0 0 10 Marketing Officer Scale II 04 0 02 0 0 06 Agriculture Officer Scale II 04 02 04 01 01 12 Officer Scale III 45 04 19 06 06 80

Eligibility Criteria

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent . Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*. Desirable: Working knowledge of computers.

: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent . Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*. Desirable: Working knowledge of computers. Officer Scale-I(Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 80 Peon Posts at psc.cg.gov.in| Check Last Date, Application Link

Application Fee

Check Application Fee/ Intimation Charges for various posts

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

How to Apply Online For IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.