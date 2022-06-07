IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IPBS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Officers and Office Assistant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of IPBS at ibps.in. As per the official notification, the registration process will begin today, June 07, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is June 27, 2022.Also Read - UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 Out on upsc.gov.in| Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

"Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group "A"-Officers(Scale- I, II & III) and Group "B"-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the CommonRecruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI)," reads the official notification. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8106 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin: June 07, 2022

The registration process will end: June 27, 2022

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Gen EWS OBC SC ST Total Office Assistant 1969 415 1007 704 388 4483 Officer Scale I 1137 255 681 410 193 2676 General Banking Officer Scale II 325 69 197 103 51 745 IT Officer Scale II 30 03 12 06 06 57 Chartered Accountant Scale II CA 14 0 03 02 0 19 Law Officer II 15 01 02 0 0 18 Treasury Officer Scale II 09 0 01 0 0 10 Marketing Officer Scale II 04 0 02 0 0 06 Agriculture Officer Scale II 04 02 04 01 01 12 Officer Scale III 45 04 19 06 06 80

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Application Fee/ Intimation Charges for Officer(Scale I, II, III)

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs.850/- for all others

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.