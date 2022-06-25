IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IPBS) will end the registration process for Officers and Office Assistant posts on June 27, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the IPBS ‘s website at ibps.in. It is to be noted that the total number of vacancies has increased from 8106 to 8285 across 43 participating rural regional banks in India. The application process has started on June 07, 2022. “Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks listed at (A) as Group “A”-Officers(Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI),” IPBS in an official notice said.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13 Posts Before July 14| Check Eligibility, Notification Here

Important Dates

Registration process begins: June 07, 2022

Closing Date of Registration Process: June 27, 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 18 to 23

Online Examination – Preliminary August, 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2022

Online Examination – Main / Single September/October 2022

Vacancy Details

Posts Old Number of Vacancies Revised Number of Vacancies Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) 4483 4567 Officer Scale-I 2676 2759 Officer Scale-II Agriculture Officer 12 12 Officer Scale-II Marketing Officer 06 06 Officer Scale-II Treasury Manager 10 10 Officer Scale-II Law 18 18 Officer Scale-II CA 19 19 Officer Scale-II IT 57 57 Officer Scale-II General Banking 745 756 Officer Scale-III 80 81 Total 8106 8285

Eligibility Criteria

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent . Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*. Desirable: Working knowledge of computers.

: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent . Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s*. Desirable: Working knowledge of computers. Officer Scale-I(Assistant Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Check Application Fee/ Intimation Charges for various posts Also Read - BARC NRB Recruitment 2022: Register For 89 Posts From July 1; Class 10 Pass Eligible

Officer (Scale I, II & III): Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates. Rs.850/- for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs.175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates. Rs.850/- for all others

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Released; Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.