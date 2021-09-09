ICAI Recruitment 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant, LDC and UDC. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts within 15 days from date of release of this advertisement. The candidates can check the notification on the official website of the institution i.e. icai.org.Also Read - ICAI CA Exams 2021: BIG Update For Students Who Opted Out of July Cycle Exam

Interested candidates can send their application in Structured format through email at recruit2021@icai.in or can send through speed post to Joint Director – HR, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, I.P.Marg, New Delhi-110002, superscribing on the envelope "Application for the post of Assistant / UDC/ LDC" within 15 days from date of release of this advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: within 15 days from date of release of this advertisement

ICAI Vacancy Details

Assistant – Accounts – 2

Assistant 3 Years – Civil Engineer – 1

Assistant – Information Technology – 1

UDC – 3

LDC – 2

Educational Qualification:

Assistant – M.Com/MBA (Finance)/MCA/M.E. or M.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering, IT or Computer Science and 3 years of experience

UDC – Graduate in any discipline. 5 Years of experience and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English

LDC – Graduate in any discipline. 1 Year of experience and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English

Age Limit:

22 to 38 years

ICAI Salary:

Rs. 4.5 lakhs – Rs. 8.8 lakhs per annum (approx.)

Selection Process for ICAI Assistant, LDC and UDC

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for Interview.