ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Technician. The application process for the recruitment process has commenced from December 18, 2021, and the last date to apply for the post is on or before 10 January 2022. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website of IARI, iari.res.in. A total of 641 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Candidates applying for the Technician posts must note that the maximum age limit is 30 years whereas the minimum age limit is 18 years. Note, the applicants applying for the post should have passed matriculation, Class 10th from any recognized board.

Important Dates

Online Application begins from December 18, 2021.

The last date to apply online is January 10, 2022.

The date of online objective type examination (CBT): Between January 25, 2021, to February 05, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Technician (T-1): 641 posts

General: 286

SC: 93

ST: 68

OBC: 133

EWS: 61

Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of Objective Type Questions, each carrying 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidates have to choose one correct response. Each question carries one mark. There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/4 marks will be deducted. Candidates will be selected based on the performance of the online exam. Candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 21700 (Basic) along with the allowances Level 3 Index 1 (7th CPC).

For more details on the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) application process, eligibility and selection, other related details, check out the official notification given below.

Click HERE: IARI Recruitment 2021 Detailed Notification

Click Here: Application Form Link