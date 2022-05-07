ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Assistant. The online registration process has commenced from today, May 07, 2022. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same through the official website of ICAR IARI at iari.res.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 462 posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is June 01, 2022.Also Read - Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 66, 800, Apply For 198 Police Constable Posts at keralapsc.gov.in

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Submission of online applications starts: 07 May 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 01 June 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 01 June 2022

Correction Window: 05 June 2022 to 07 June 2022

Date of online objective type examination (CBT) (Preliminary): Last week of June, 2022 (Tentative)

Date of holding Mains examination: To be informed at a later date.

Skill Test: To be informed at a later date.

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant: 462 posts

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Assistant ICAR Hqrs: 71 posts

Assistant ICAR Institutes: 391 posts

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. The candidate must specifically indicate the percentage of marks obtained (calculated to the nearest two decimals) in the relevant column of the application form. Where percentage of marks is not awarded by the University but only CGPA/OGPA is awarded, the same shall be converted into percentage in terms of conversion norms of the university in this regard, besides indicating the CGPA/OGPA in the application form. Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College to Recruit 90 Assistant Professors| Read Details Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 07 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

ICAR IARI Assistant Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before 01 June, through the official website —iari.res.in.