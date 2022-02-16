ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute(IARI) has released the admit cards for the posts of Technician(T1) on its website. Candidates planning to appear in the exams can download the hall tickets from the official website, iari.res.in.Also Read - JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Class 10 Results For Kashmir Division to Release Soon; Here’s How to Download

According to the notification, the ICAR-Technician exam will be held on February 28, March 2, March 4, and March 5, 2022.

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

Go to the official website of IARI, iari.res.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ” Online Examination for the post of Technician(T-1) (Final Exam Date) Download Admit Card. ”

” Alternatively, click on the link given below to download ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022.

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: Click Here to Download

A new window will open.

Enter the credentials such as User Id, password, and captcha code.

Click on the login option.

Your ICAR IARI Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the ICAR IARI Admit Card for future reference.

The exams are scheduled to be held in an online mode. Candidates can also check the exam dates from the direct link given below. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.