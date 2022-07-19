ICF Railway Recruitment 2022: The Integral Coach Factory(ICF), Chennai has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various posts of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, pb.icf.gov.in. As per the official notification, the registration process will end on July 26. It should be noted that the selection and training are strictly in compliance with the provisions of the Apprentice Act, 1961, and no employment is guaranteed to the Apprentices on Completion of their training. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, and other details here.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 150 Posts at bel-india.in| Check Eligibility, Selection Procedure Here

Important Dates

The registration process begins: June 27, 2022

Date and time of Closing of Online Application: July 26, 2022, till 17.30 Hrs.

Vacancy Details

Freshers: 276 posts

Carpenter: 37 posts

Electrician: 32 posts

Fitter: 65 posts

Machinist: 34 posts

Painter: 33 posts

Welder: 75 posts

Pasaa: 0 post

For Ex-ITI: 600 posts

Carpenter: 50 posts

Electrician: 156 posts

Fitter: 143 posts

Machinist: 29 posts

Painter: 50 posts

Welder: 170 posts

Pasaa: 02 posts

ICF Railway Stipend

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 10th) ₹ 6000/- (per month)

Freshers – School pass-outs (class 12th) ₹ 7000/- (per month)

Ex-ITI – National or State certificate holder ₹ 7000/- (per month)

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above. For Ex-ITI: Carpenter, Painter, Welder : Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above.

: Should have passed Std X (with a minimum of 50% marks) under 10+2 system or its equivalent and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training of one year and above. For Freshers Fitter, Electrician & Machinist: Should have passed Std X (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) with Science & Maths under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 15 to 24 years. For more details, can check the official notification shared below.

Application Fee

A processing fee of Rs 100 + service charges as applicable (non-refundable) is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.