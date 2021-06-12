ICMR Recruitment 2021: Attention job seekers! The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced vacancies for various posts including Project Research Scientist-II, Project Consultant (Non-Medical) among others. Interested candidates are requested to apply latest by June 25, 2021. Candidates must go through the official notification of ICMR Recruitment 2021 before applying for the vacancies. Also Read - UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED | Check Full Timetable Here

ICMR Recruitment 2021:Vacancy details

Project Research Scientist-II: 01

Project Research Associate III: 01

Project Consultant (Non-Medical): 01

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Salary

Project Research Scientist-II: Rs 64,000/-

Project Research Associate III: Rs 54,000/- + HRA

Project Consultant (Non-Medical): Maximum Rs 1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Project Research Scientist-II: 40 Yrs

Project Research Associate III: 40 Yrs

Project Consultant (Non-Medical): 70 Yrs

ICMR Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Project Research Scientist-II: Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with 01-year experience OR Postgraduate Diploma in Medical subjects after MBBS degree with 04 years experience in Medical subjects after MBBS degree Project

Research Associate III: MPH / MS / M.Pharma / MTech with at least one research paper in Science citation indexed journal

Project Consultant (Non-Medical): PhD. in Life Sciences with relevant experience and publications in peer-reviewed journals.