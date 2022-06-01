IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: The IDBI Bank Ltd, has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Executives (on contract) and for Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption asAssistant Manager, Grade- ‘A’. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at www.idbibank.in till June 17, 2022. The online registration process will begin from June 03, 2022. “Candidates are strictly advised to apply only for one of the posts, after ensuring their eligibility as per the criteria given for the respective post,” reads the official notification.Also Read - UGC NET Dec 2021, NET June 2022 Application Correction Window Begins Today; Details Inside

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1544 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The Bank will tentatively conduct the online test for Executive posts on July 09, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Here's How to Download

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration will begin from: June 03, 2022, to June 17, 2022

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – (Online mode only): June 03, 2022, to June 17, 2022

Tentative Date of Online Test* Executive (on contract): July 09, 2022

Tentative Date of Online Test*Admission to IDBI Bank PGBDF 2022-23: July 23, 2022

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Executives (on Contract): 1044 posts

Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A’: 500 posts

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India OR any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. Apply For These Posts Before June 10

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Executives on Contract:

Rs.29,000/- per month in the first year,

Rs.31,000/- per month in the second year and

Rs.34,000/- per month in the third year of service

Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A’

During the Training Period of 9 months – Rs.2,500/- per month and during the Internship Period of 3 months – Rs.10,000/- per month.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Executive (On contract): The selection process shall comprise of an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

The selection process shall comprise of an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Admission to IDBI Bank PGDBF 2022-23 for absorption as Assistant Manager, Grade ‘A’: the selection process shall comprise of OT, DV, Personal Interview(PI) and PRMT.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank www.idbibank.in till June 17, 2022.