IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: The Industrial Development Bank of India(IDBI) will end the registration process for the posts of Specialist Officers(SO) on July 10, 2022. Interested and eligible can apply online through the official website — idbibank.in. As per the official notification, the registration process has started on June 25, 2022. A total of 226 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, selection procedure, and all other information below:Also Read - TN TRB PG Assistant Result 2022 Declared at trb.tn.nic.in; Direct Link, Other Details Here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: June 25, 2022

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: July 10, 2022

Industrial Development Bank of India Specialist Officers Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy Also Read - NIMCET Result 2022 Likely to be Released Today; Here's How to Download at nimcet.in

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Premises: 10 posts Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Security: 05 posts Administration – Rajbhasha: 03 posts Fraud Risk Management (FRMG): 09 posts Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 16 posts Finance & Accounts (FAD): 04 posts Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS): 139 posts Legal: 28 posts Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG): 06 posts Treasury: 06 posts

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Check Pay Scale

Deputy General Manager, Grade „D‟ Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade „C‟ Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade „B‟ Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): B.E/ B.Tech /Bachelor in Electronics/Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55%

marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Security Officer: Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University, National Defence Academy or open university recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

Fraud Risk Management (FRM): Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for the aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications, and working experience, etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Result to Release Soon; Know How Candidates Will Be Marked, Method Of Resolving Ties

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 10, 2022, through the official website — idbibank.in.