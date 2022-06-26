IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: The Industrial Development Bank of India(IDBI) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Officers(SO). Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — idbibank.in. The registration process has started on June 25, 2022. As per the official notification, applicants can apply till July 10, 2022. Candidates are strictly advised to apply, after ensuring their eligibility as per the criteria given for the respective post. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 226 posts will be filled in the Bank. For more details on the IDBI SO Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - UGC NET 2022 Admit Card to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in| Here's How to Download

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: June 25, 2022 Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: July 10, 2022

Industrial Development Bank of India Specialist Officers Vacancy Details

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Premises: 10 posts

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Security: 05 posts

Administration – Rajbhasha: 03 posts

Fraud Risk Management (FRMG): 09 posts

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 16 posts

Finance & Accounts (FAD): 04 posts

Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS): 139 posts

Legal: 28 posts

Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG): 06 posts

Treasury: 06 posts

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): B.E/ B.Tech /Bachelor in Electronics/Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55%

marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below. Also Read - CTET 2022 July Notification to Release Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Exam Pattern, Passing Marks Here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Check Pay Scale

Deputy General Manager, Grade „D‟ Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade „C‟ Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade „B‟ Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for the aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications, and working experience, etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support. Also Read - Assam Board HS Result 2022: AHSEC to Declare Class 12th Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Scorecard

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply Online through the website www.idbibank.in (Careers). No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.