IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: The IGI Aviation Services, has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Customer Service Agent posts. As per the recruitment advertisement, a total of 1095 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Both Freshers and experienced candidates can apply for the above posts. The online application process for IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022 has started from January 05 and ends on March 31, 2022. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about the eligibility and selection process through the official website — igiaviationdelhi.com.

Vacancy Details

Customer Service Agent: 1095 posts

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit

Education Qualification: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must have passed 10+2/Above from the recognized Board.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18-30 years of age.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.15,000 – Rs.25,000.

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Selection Process