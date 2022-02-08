IISC Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Technical Assistant. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — iisc.ac.in. The online application has commenced from February 07, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts latest by February 28, 2022. For more details on the Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Deputy General Manager Posts at ongcindia.com | Details Inside

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: February 07, 2022.

Last Date of Online Application: February 28, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 100 posts

UR-42

OBC-25

SC-16

ST-7

EWS-10

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates must have completed B.Tech/ BE / B Arch/ B.Sc./ BCA / BVSc with minimum 55% marks.

Age Limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 26 years.

Selection Process: The candidate will be selected on the basis of the written Aptitude Test.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, women candidates, Transgender, Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Pay Scale: Rs.21700 (Cell 1) Plus allowances as per rates prevailing at the Institute.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2022, through the official website — iisc.ac.in.