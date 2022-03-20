Income Tax Recruitment 2022: The Income Tax Department has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. Those candidates(sportspersons) who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.incometaxindia.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 24 vacant posts in the organization.Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 52 Posts to Begin on April 1; Check Details Here
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Total: 24 posts Also Read - RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release Soon; Here's How to Download Hall Tickets
- Income Tax Inspector: 01 posts
- Tax Assistant: 05 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Income Tax Inspector: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent.
- Tax Assistant: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.
- Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
- Income Tax Inspector: 18-30 years.
- Tax Assistant: 18-27 years.
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18-25 years.
Income Tax Recruitment 2022: How to apply?
The willing and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), pI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata700069 by post/hand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 PM) Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round Ends Today at mcc.nic.in