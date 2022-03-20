Income Tax Recruitment 2022: The Income Tax Department has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff. Those candidates(sportspersons) who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.incometaxindia.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 24 vacant posts in the organization.Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 52 Posts to Begin on April 1; Check Details Here

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total: 24 posts