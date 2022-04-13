Income Tax Recruitment 2022: The Income Tax Department has invited applications from Meritorious Sportspersons to apply for the various posts including that of Multi-Tasking Staff, and others. Eligible candidates can download the official notification from the website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 18, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 24 vacant posts will be filled in the Department. The selected candidates on appointment will be liable for posting at any place under the chargeof Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim Region.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance For Freshers to Apply For 168 Posts. Registration Begins From April 20

For details on qualification, pay scale and application process, please read below.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Income Tax Inspector: 01 post

Tax Assistant: 5 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Income Tax Inspector: A candidate must have a Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

A candidate must have a Degree from a recognized university or equivalent. Tax Assistant: Degree of a recognized university or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Degree of a recognized university or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour. Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.

Age Limit For Income Tax Recruitment 2022

In order to apply for the post of Income Tax Inspector, a candidate must be 18-30 years of age.

In order to apply for the post of Tax Assistant, a candidate must be 18-27 years of age.

In order to apply for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, a candidate must be 18-25 years of age.

Selection Procedure:

The applications will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of evaluation of their best three performances in the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), age, and best performance of the candidate in their career in respective sports events. The persons short listed as per the procedure elaborated above will be called for appearing in the Ground/ Proficiency Test to evaluate their proficiency in the respective sports events.

How to Apply For Income Tax Recruitment 2022?

The willing and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format given in Annexure-II, to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), pI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata700069 by post/hand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 18.04.2022 (up to 6 p.m.)