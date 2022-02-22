Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Senior Private Secretary (Group-B Gazetted) Posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —itat.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before March 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on the Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - NIFT 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

Vacancy Details

Senior Private Secretary(Group-B Gazetted): 34 posts.

Important Dates to Remember

Last date to apply for the posts: March 7, 2022

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: For Senior Private Secretary Posts-

A. Officers Under the Central or State Government: holding analogous posts in a regular basis, in the parent cadre or department. With 3 years service in the Private Secretary grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in the Pay Scale of 9300- 34800 with Grade Pay 4600 Rs (pre-revised). For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs. 47,600 – Rs. 151,100.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. Candidates need to send their application form along with required documents to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Pratishtha Bhawan, 3rd & 4th Floor, 101, Maharshi Karve Marg, Mumbai – 400020.