India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Candidates who have not yet applied for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 for the Maharashtra Postal Circle, here comes an important update for you. You need to apply for 32 posts today as the last date of application is August 9 which is just one day away. The application process started in July itself when the Maharashtra Postal Circle invited applications from eligible candidates for Staff Car Driver (Original Grade) (General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) in the division of Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, Mumbai.

However, the candidates who are still interested and eligible should submit applications through offline mode on or before 9 August. It must be noted that applications will not be accepted after the due date. Befor4e sending the application, the candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, experience, selection and other details.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 9 August 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Section Officer Group B (Gazetted B) – 32 Posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Job Summary

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates need to pass Class 10 and must hold a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles.

The candidates need to have knowledge of Motor Mechanism and experience of heavy and light motor vehicles for at least 3 years.

Class 10 pass candidates from any recognized board can apply.

To get the job of Car Driver Post in India Post, candidates will appear for a driving test.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age of the eligible candidates should be from 18 to 27 years.

There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Payscale

After the selection, the candidates will get salary up to Rs 19900 under Pay Matrix Level-2 (7th cpc) as per 7th Pay Commission.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Eligible candidates should submit applications along with the documents to the Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, S.K.Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai – 400018 on or before 9 August 2021 through speed post/registered post only.

Applications without complete information or without copies of certificates and without self-attestation will be rejected.