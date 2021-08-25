India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill over 4,000 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh circle has begun on August 23 and will go on till September 22. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at the official website — appost.in/gdsonline.Also Read - Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Application begins for Grade III Posts on oil-india.com | Details Here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,264 vacancies for branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed Class 10th from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, Mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to 10th standard.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As on August 23, 2021, the minimum and maximum age limit for these posts is between 18 to 40 years. There is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

For more details on India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 in UP circle, candidates are advised to visit the official website — appost.in/gdsonline — and check the official notification.