India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has announced applications for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the Delhi circle. A total of 233 vacancies have been notified for the GDS post in the Delhi circle. Interested candidates should be class 10 qualified. They can apply for the GDS posts by February 26, 2020, on the official website appost.in. India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 application process is being held online and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their applications submitted online.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official website and register yourself first. You will get a unique registration number.

Step 2: Fill in the application form

Step 3: Upload all the asked documents

Step 4: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man will need to make a fee payment.

Step 5: Submit the application. Take a download for a future reference

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Direct Link to Apply

DIRECT LINK to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy & Post details

Delhi Postal Circle: 233 Vacancies For Post of Gramin Dak Sevaks

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Minimum Age- 18 years as on 27.01.2021 the date of notification of the vacancies.

Maximum Age- 40 years as on 27.01.2021 the date of notification of the vacancies.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Education qualification:

A candidate must possess a Secondary School Examination pass certificate, conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. They should have qualified in Mathematics, the local language, and English. The candidate should also have knowledge of a local language.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

“Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India,” the official notification said.