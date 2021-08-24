India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Candidates who want to join the postal department, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. The Indian Post on Monday invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for 581 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Cycle 3 under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply for the job posts on appost.in. The application process has started on 23 August 2021. Selected candidates will get jobs for the posts of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. They must apply before 22 September 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Haryana Postal Circle Invites Applications For Sports Quota Vacancies. Check Details

As per the job notification, the vacancies will be filled in various districts such as Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, RMS DN DIVISION and Tehri. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till Aug 22. Apply For 2357 Posts Today at indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates Also Read - Uttarakhand Govt Asks People To Submit Details of Stranded Kin in Afghanistan

Starting date of Registration and fee payment – 23 August 2021

Last date of registration and fee payment: 22 September 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

GDS – 581 Posts

UR – 317

EWS – 57

OBC – 78

PWD-B – 6

PWD-C – 7

PWD-DE – 2

SC – 99

ST – 15

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the job notification, the candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board of education.

They also must have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Their age limit must be between 18 and 40 years as of August 23, 2021.

The additional requirement includes basic knowledge of computers and knowledge of cycling.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary

As per the notification, the selected applicants will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 depending on their post.

BPM – Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-

BPM – Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

As per the job notification, the candidates will be selected through automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: here’s how to apply

The candidates who are interested can apply for the posts through online mode https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline latest on or before 22 September 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man – Rs. 100/-

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD – No Fee