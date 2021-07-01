India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Candidates, here comes an update for you. India Post has extended the last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Bihar circle. The last date to apply for the GDS Bihar circle posts was June 30. Now it is extended till July 14. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For THESE 2428 Posts; No Exam Required | Check How to Apply & DIRECT LINK

For the information of the candidates, the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 is being conducted to fill 1940 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in Bihar circle. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online and register for Bihar postal Circle Recruitment 2021 on India Post Office Website i.e. appost.in. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 4,368 Vacancies Before THIS Date at appost.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Notably, the Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is being conducted under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply Online For 1,421 Posts Today, Direct Link Here

The candidates who want to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 should pass Class 10 with passing marks in Mathematics and English. Moreover, the candidates must have a Compulsory knowledge of Local Language and studied the local language at least up to 10th class.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted to fill 1940 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in Bihar circle.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

First visit the official website of India Post at appost.in/gdsonline/ Through the homepage, register yourself and Key in all the required details Note down the registration number Pay the application fee Fill the application form upload all the documents Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The candidates’ age should be between 18 and 40 years.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the UR/OBC/EWS male/Trans-male have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST, PwD category, and trans women and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.