India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Attention candidates! Today is the last date to apply for 2428 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks in India Post in the Maharashtra circle. All the interested and eligible candidates must apply latest by today for the India Post Office recruitment. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 (Maharashtra circle) before applying for GDS posts. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Check LATEST UPDATE on Evaluation Criteria, Practical Exams, Internal Assessment And Result Declaration

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Stage 1 Registration: Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number

Stage 2 Fee Payment: UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment. In the case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from candidate’s bank account, candidates can wait up to 72 Hours for settlement. Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

DIRECT LINK TO REGISTER FOR India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Stage 3 Apply Online: Step 1. Fill Application. Step 2. Upload documents. Step 3. Submit Post preferences. Preview and take a printout. Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of application.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: educational qualifications

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.(Referred to in Directorate Order No 17-31/2016-GDS dated 25.06.2018).

(ii) Compulsory knowledge of Local Language: The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State

Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.