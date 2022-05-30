India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: The India Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online till June 5, 2022, through the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. It is to be noted that the registration process has commenced on May 02, 2022.Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - CUET 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow: Check List of Documents, Steps to Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The online application begins: May 02, 2022
- Application Submission End Date: June 5, 2022
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy
- Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS): 38,926
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary
- BPM Rs.12,000
- ABPM/DakSevak Rs.10,000
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfil these educational qualifications
- Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
- The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
A candidate must be 18 to 40 years of age to apply for the posts. "Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification," reads the official notification.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.