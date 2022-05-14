India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: The Post Office of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till June 05, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 38,926 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can also check the official notice from the link given below.Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Answer key Out; Know How to Download

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online registration process begins: May 2, 2022

The online registration process ends: June 5, 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak: 38,926 Also Read - AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results Declared For July Session Exam; Here's How to Download

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must fulfill the Educational Qualification: Also Read - BTE UP Results 2022: UPBTE Odd Semester Results Declared; Here's How to Download

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.