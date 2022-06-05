India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: The India Post will end the registration process for 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS) posts today, June 05, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for the posts yet can do so by visiting the official website of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. As per the official notice, the application process has started on May 02, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 20480 Per Month; Apply For Fitter, Other Posts at ecil.co.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online application begins: May 02, 2022

Application Submission End Date: June 5, 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS): 38,926

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must fulfil these educational qualifications.

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates planning to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the official notification shared below.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

A candidate must be 18 to 40 years of age to apply for the posts. "Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification," reads the official notification.

India Post GDS Pay Scale

BPM Rs.12,000

ABPM/DakSevak Rs.10,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.