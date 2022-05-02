India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job opportunity? If yes, then we have a piece of good news for you. The Post Office of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered and rejected. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 38,926 vacant posts in the organization. The online application process will begin from today, May 2. Applicants can apply till June 5, 2022.Also Read - Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Class 12 Pass Candidates Can Apply For Clerk, Other Posts at indianbank.in| Read Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Application Submission Start Date: May 2, 2022

Application Submission End Date: June 5, 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak: 38,926

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs.100 as an application fee. However, all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates, and Transwomen candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection will be made as per the system-generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can also check the official notice from the link given below.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Salary

BPM – Rs.12,000

ABPM/DakSevak – Rs.10,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

It is to be noted that the age will be determined as on the last date of submission of the application as per notification.

Minimum age:18 years

Maximum age:40 years

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.