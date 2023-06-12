Home

Education

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Process to Reopen for THIS Division | Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Process to Reopen for THIS Division | Details Here

Indian Post will reopen online registrations for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

The company will recruit in domains such as data science, product development and product engineering teams. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Indian Post will reopen online registrations for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) for Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can register for the examination by visiting the official website of the organisation i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The candidates must note that the registration link will be available from June 16 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 23. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from June 24 to June 26.

You may like to read

Candidates who submitted their applications up to June 11 can also edit their applications from June 24 to June 26. The application fee is ₹100. Notably, payment of fees is exempted for all female applicants,

SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.