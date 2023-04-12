Home

Education

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Second Merit List Released, Check Details on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Second Merit List Released, Check Details on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The India Post GDS 2023 result was announced on March 12 and with the release of the second merit list, candidates can now check if they have qualified for the selection process.

This year, a total of 40889 vacancies were notified across different circles for the India Post GDS recruitment 2023.

India Post GDS Merit List 2023: The India Post on Wednesday released the second merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment 2023 on its official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidates who have applied for the same can check and download the GDS 2023 second merit list from the official website. The shortlisted candidates will have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before April 21.

Apart from this, the selected candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.

You may like to read

The India Post GDS 2023 result was announced on March 12 and with the release of the second merit list, candidates can now check if they have qualified for the selection process.

This year, a total of 40889 vacancies were notified across different circles for the India Post GDS recruitment 2023. The application process started on January 27, 2023, and the deadline for online application was February 16, 2023.

Then, the application correction window was opened from February 17 to 19. The second merit list has now been released after taking into consideration the marks obtained in the 10th standard by the candidates.

The candidates should take note that the GDS is responsible for delivering letters, parcels, and other postal services in rural areas. And the recruitment process for the GDS is conducted by the India Post and it is being held every year. The selection process India Post GDS Recruitment is done on the candidate’s performance in the 10th standard.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to Check Merit List

Visit the official website of India Post GDS recruitment – https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.

Select the appropriate state for which you have applied for the GDS recruitment.

Click on the link that says “India Post GDS 2023 second merit list.”

The merit list will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format.

Candidates can search for their name or application number in the merit list.

If your name is on the list, then you have qualified for the selection process.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.