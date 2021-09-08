India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has invited applications for various posts under Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at appost.in/gdsonline. A total of 4,845 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can also visit the aforesaid website to check the registration link and official advertisement.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Govt Job Vacancies in THESE Departments; Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

India Post GDS Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is being conducted for 4,845 vacancies for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Qualification

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).

A candidate should also have compulsory knowledge of the local language. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is also there.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Last date

Start date to register- August 23

Last date to register- September 22, 2021.