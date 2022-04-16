India Post Group C Recruitment 2022: The India Post has commenced the application process for the Group C posts. Eligible and interested candidates can check the official notification from the website of India Post— indiapost.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the Skilled Artisans post is till May 9, 2022. As per the recruitment notification, a total of 09 posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 357 Posts at dtc.delhi.gov.in; Check Last Date, Selection Process Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the post: May 09, 2022 up to 5:00 PM

Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Skilled Artisans

The post are available in the trade

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 5 Posts

Electrical: 2 Posts

Tyreman: 1 Post

Blacksmith: 1 Post

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the government or 8th class passed with experience in one-year in respective trade. Candidates who want to apply for Mechanic Trade should possess a valid Driving License to Heavy Driving Vehicles.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving license (only for Mechanic (MV) by means of the Competitive Trade Test. For more details, check the official notification shared below. The application form is available in the notice.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply a candidate must be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Below, we have also mentioned the process through which the candidates can apply for the position in an offline manner:

How to Apply Offline?

Eligible candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application to “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400018” on or before 9th May 2022.