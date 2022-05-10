India Post Payments Bank(IPPB) GDS Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for Executive posts. Interested Gramin Dak Sevaks can apply online through the official website of IPPB at www.ippbonline.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 650 vacancies will be filled in the Bank. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is May 20. The registration process began today, May 10. The examination will be conducted online at venues given in the respective call letters. Before applying candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfill the stipulated eligibility criteria otherwise their application will be summarily rejected.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Important Dates

Online registration including Edit/ Modification of Application by candidates: 10 May 2022 to 20 May 2022

Online Payment of Application Fees: 10 May 2022 to 20 May 2022

Last Date of Final Submission of Application along with Fee Payment: 20 May 2022

Download of Admit cards for online examination: 7-10 days after last date of submission of application.

Date of Online Examination (tentative): June 2022 (will be informed to the candidate through call letter)

Declaration of the Result (tentative): June 2022 (on Bank’s website)

Vacancy Details

Executive: 650 posts

State-wise Vacancy Break-Up

State Vacancy Andhra Pradesh 34 Assam 25 Bihar 76 Chhattisgarh 20 Delhi 4 Gujarat 31 Haryana 12 HP 9 Jammu And Kashmir 5 Jharkhand 8 Karnataka 42 Kerala 7 MP 32 Maharashtra 71 Odisha 20 Punjab 18 Rajasthan 35 Tamil Nadu 45 Telangana 21 UP 84 Uttarakhand 3 West Bengal 33 Nagaland 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 Meghalaya 2 Tripura 3 Mizoram 1 Manipur 4

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Executive Post, a candidate must be a Graduate from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body. Also Read - OSSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4070 Nursing Officer Posts From May 14| Check Complete Details Here

Selection Procedure

Selection will be done based on an online written examination. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct a Language proficiency test, if needed. For more details, go through the official notification. Also Read - KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Third Merit List to Release Today on kvsangathan.nic.in| Details Inside

Age Limit

A candidate must be between 20 to 35 years [as on April 30, 2022].

Pay Scale

The Bank shall pay a lump sum amount of INR 30,000/- per month inclusive of statutory deductions & contributions as applicable to the GDSs engaged to IPPB as Executives.

How to Apply Online?

Interested Gramin Dak Sevaks who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online from May 10 to 20, 2022 by visiting the official website www.ippbonline.com. No other mode of application will be accepted.