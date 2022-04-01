India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has invited applications to fill up 12 vacancies in the scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on regular/contract basis.Also Read - CM Yogi Adityanath Directs All Selection Boards to Provide 10,000 Govt Jobs in 100 Days

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the managerial posts online by visiting the official website – www.ippbonline.com

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Opening date for online registration of applications: 26 March, 2022

Last date of online submission of applications with fee: 09 April, 2022

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Technology Officer: 1 post

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect): 1 post

Chief Manager (Digital Technology): 1post

Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration): 1 post

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect): 1 post

Manager (Security Administration): 1 post

AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group): 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Products): 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Payments): 1 post

GM (Operations): 1 post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 post

Chief Manager (Finance): 1 post

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done on the basis of interviews. However, bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.

IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/ Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/ shortlisting with reference to candidates’ qualification, experience, profile vis-a-vis job requirements, etc.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website. Final selection list will be published on the website.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have to pay only Rs 150 towards the examination fee, while other candidates have to pay Rs 750.

For further information on eligibility, pay scale and other details, check official notification HERE.