India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has invited applications to fill up 12 vacancies in the scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on regular/contract basis.Also Read - CM Yogi Adityanath Directs All Selection Boards to Provide 10,000 Govt Jobs in 100 Days
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the managerial posts online by visiting the official website – www.ippbonline.com Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Driver Posts | Check Eligibility And Other Details Here
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Opening date for online registration of applications: 26 March, 2022
- Last date of online submission of applications with fee: 09 April, 2022
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
- AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect): 1 post
- Chief Manager (Digital Technology): 1post
- Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration): 1 post
- Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect): 1 post
- Manager (Security Administration): 1 post
- AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group): 1 post
- Chief Manager (Retail Products): 1 post
- Chief Manager (Retail Payments): 1 post
- GM (Operations): 1 post
- Chief Compliance Officer: 1 post
Chief Manager (Finance): 1 post
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
- Selection for the posts will be done on the basis of interviews. However, bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.
- IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/ Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/ shortlisting with reference to candidates’ qualification, experience, profile vis-a-vis job requirements, etc.
- Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website. Final selection list will be published on the website.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category have to pay only Rs 150 towards the examination fee, while other candidates have to pay Rs 750. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply For TGT, PGT, PRT, and 15 More Positions | Selection Through Interview
For further information on eligibility, pay scale and other details, check official notification HERE.