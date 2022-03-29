India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of IPPB i.e. www.ippbonline.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Posts at upenergy.in| Check Details Here

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is April 09, 2022. For the convenience of the applicants, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Important Dates

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: March 23, 2022

Last date of Online submission of Applications with Fee: April 09, 2022

Vacancy Details

Manager

Senior Manager

Chief Manager

Assistant General Manager

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

Candidates will be appointed in various departments such as Information Security, Technology, Products, Operations, Compliance, Function, and Finance.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum eligibility criteria required for every department is as follows

Information Technology: Any Engineering Graduate/MCA or equivalent qualification. The Candidate must have an overall experience of at least 15 years in Banking/Financial Services/Insurance in

IT related areas/projects involving Payment Technologies, Internet Banking/ Mobile Commerce space predominantly.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews.

Application Fee For Each Category

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges): Rs 150

For all others: Rs 750

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IPPB on www.ippbonline.com.