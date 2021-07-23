India Post Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Postal Circle has invited applications for recruiting Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The candidates who are interested can apply for the post on https://appost.in/gdsonline/. The candidates must note that the recruitment drive aims to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts. Advertisement for the same was issued on July 20, 2021. Click on West Bengal (2357 Posts) under Live Notification section, a pdf will be downloaded with detailed information.Also Read - SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Join SSC, Bumper Vacancy Announced For Various Posts | Check Notification, Eligibility, Salary Details

Here are the important dates:

The recruitment drive started on 20th July 2021

Last date to apply: 19th August 2021

The official website says that no applications will be considered post-deadline

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the post:

Visit the official website of India Post at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ or https://indiapost.gov.in Click on the link ‘Registration Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain unique registration number’ Register by filling in the Aadhaar details, phone number, date of birth, category, and other columns Answer questions such as Can You Ride a Bicycle or whether employer NOC is available Applicant from the UR/OBC/EWS category has to pay ₹100 as application fee. Candidates who fall in any category other than that will not be charged by India post. Submit Post preferences Preview and take a print-out of the form for future reference Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of the application

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Age Limit and relaxations