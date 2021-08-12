India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Post has invited applications for vacancies to 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle. The candidates who are interested can apply for the post on https://appost.in/gdsonline/. The candidates must note that the recruitment drive aims to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts. The application process on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in is on and the last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment is August 19, 2021.Also Read - Post Office Savings Scheme Withdrawal Rule Revised: Here's How Much You Can Withdraw Now

The bumper vacancies will be filled without an examination, i.e. selected candidates don't have to take an exam.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is being under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: 10th, 12th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Check Salary, Eligibility, Notification Here

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

Age limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Age Limit and relaxations

According to the notification, the candidates should be between 18 to 40 years old

Candidates falling under the Schedule Cast or Scheduled Tribe category will get a relaxation of 5 years on the upper age limit

Candidates falling under another Backward Classes category will get an age relaxation of 3 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will get an age relaxation of-10 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC will get an age relaxation of 13 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 15 years

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the post: