India Post Recruitment 2021: The Chief Postmaster General’s office, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai has invited application from eligible candidates to fill 257 vacancies under the sports quota. The last date to fill the online application form is November 27.Also Read - NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Application Window For Post of Trade Apprentices Opens at npcilcareers.co.in | Check Vacancy Details and Others

Interested candidates can fill the online application form by visiting the official website of India Post Sports Quota Recruitment at — dopsportsrecruitment.in. For more details on vacancy, age limit, etc, please read below. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification for 300 Sailor Posts Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Apply Now | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

India Post Recruitment 2021 Maharashtra Circle: Important Dates

Commencement date of online application: 28 October 2021

Last date of online application: 27 November 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021 Maharashtra Circle: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 257 vacancies out of which 93 vacancies are for Postal Assistant, 9 vacancies are for Sorting Assistant, 113 vacancies are for Postman, and 42 vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Various Positions Open in Rajasthan Postal Circle; Know Salary, Age Limit, Eligibility and Other Details

India Post Recruitment 2021 Maharashtra Circle: Age Limit

For the posts of Postman/Mail Guard and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant the candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. The age limit for the post of Multi Tasking Staff is 18 to 25 years.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Maharashtra Circle: How to Apply Online

Visit the official website of India Post Sports Quota at — dopsportsrecruitment.in

On the homepage click on the tab registration tab

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form

Take a print out of the same for future reference.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Maharashtra Circle: Application Fee:

General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. Woman candidates, transgender woman candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are exempted from payment of application fees.