India Post Recruitment 2021: Haryana postal circle has sought applications from meritorious sportspersons in 64 sports disciplines to fill vacancies in the cadre of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff. These vacancies were notified earlier in July 2020 and applications were invited from sportspersons in 43 disciplines. A total of 75 vacancies will be filled under this drive. The last date for submission of applications through speed post or registered post is September 29, 2021.

"Consequent upon issue of revised instructions for filling up of vacancies under Sports Quota; Applications in the prescribed format are invited from meritorious sports persons for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota for the vacancy years 2015-16,2016-17,2017-18,2018, 2019,2020 and 2021 in Haryana Postal Circle," the official notice read.

Candidates who have applied earlier need not apply afresh, the postal circle has said. “If an old applicant has obtained some sports certificate after submission of his application with respect to the earlier notification, he/she shall submit a fresh application with respect to the instant notification along with requisite enclosures, sports certificates etc. But in such cases the crucial date of eligibility will be reckoned as per the instant notification,” it has said.