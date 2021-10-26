India Post Recruitment 2021: The Indian Postal Department has released a new notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Technical Supervisor posts in the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT), under the Department of posts. The CEPT unit of the Department of Posts are present in many parts of the country like in Mysuru, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. All candidates willing to register themselves can do so on or before December 15, 2021, as registration has already begun from October 16, 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 81000, Class 10 Pass-out Can Apply For Over 200 Posts on iIndiapost.gov.in | Check Details

There are total 29 vacancies that will be filled through this recruitment drive. The number of positions vacant for Assistant Manager are 23 and for Technical Supervisor there are 6 vacancies. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts in Delhi Postal Circle

Eligibility criteria Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper Vacancies Announced For Various Posts; Check Eligibility, Last Date, Age Limit

To apply for the post of Assistant Manager, all candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science as a subject from a recognised university and a one-year Diploma in Computer Science and two years experience in the field of computer software development, computer software testing or system administrator in Central Government Offices or their attached and subordinate offices.

And, to apply for the post of Technical Supervisor, the willing candidates must have passed their Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science as a subject from a recognised university. Bachelors degree from a recognised university and one-year diploma in computer science and one-year experience in the field of Computer Software Development, Computer Software Testing or System Administrator in Central government offices or their attached and subordinate offices.

Age limit: The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation shall not be exceeding 56 years on the closing date of receipt of application.

Here’s How to apply for the vacancies in India Post recruitment 2021: