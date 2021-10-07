India Post Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested in post office jobs, here is a pice of good news for you. India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS cadre under sports quota in Delhi circle. As per the job notification, India Post has issued a notification for 221 vacancies through offline application mode.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Postal Assistant, Postman & MTS Posts in Delhi Postal Circle

The candidates must note that the last date to send application for Postal Assistant, Postman & Mult Tasking Staff under sports quota in Delhi Circle is November 12.

Candidates who have passed class 10 or 12 can apply for the posts. They can go through the details such as important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications and others before applying for the posts.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 12 November 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 221

Postal Assistant – 72 posts

Postman – 90 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 59 posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Education qualificatios

Postal Assistant: For this post, the candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised board/university.

Postman: For this post, the candidates need to pass Class 12 from a recognised board. Knowledge of the local language (i.e., Hindi) is preferred. The candidate should have studied a local language (i.e., Hindi) at least up to Class 10.

Multi-Tasking Staff: The candidates must pass Class 10 from a recognised board. Knowledge of the local language (i.e., Hindi). The candidate should have studied a local language (i.e., Hindi) at least up to 10th standard.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal Assistant – Level 4 in the Pay Matrix Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000

Postman – Level 5 in the Pay Matrix of Rs 21,700 to Rs 59, 100

Multi Tasking Staff – Level 1 in the Pay Matrix of Rs 18,000 to Rs 56, 900

India Post Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of educational and sports qualifications on subject to fulfilment of other prescribed conditions.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

The candidates who are interested and eligible can download the application from the Recruitment Section on India Post i.e. www.indiapost.gov.in.

Duly filled in applications with all attested copies of certificates and enclosures is to be sent to the following address – The AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001